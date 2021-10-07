Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results detailed in Senate report (access required)

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long October 7, 2021

Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, a Senate report found.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo