CHONG SU YI v. LARRY HOGAN (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 8, 2021

Civil litigation -- Default motion -- Failure to adequately serve complaint Chong Su Yi, appellant, filed a complaint against Governor Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr., appellee, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County alleging that Maryland’s use of houses of worship as polling places in the 2018 general election violated Section 10-101 of the Election Law Article ...

