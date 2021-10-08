Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CMA CGM partners with Chesapeake Bay Foundation to restore 5.5M oysters (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2021

Shipping and logistics company the CMA CGM Group is partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) to join the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance. CMA CGM will support the planting of 5.5 million juvenile oysters in the Chesapeake Bay The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, the largest independent conservation organization dedicated to saving the Chesapeake Bay, is a broad coalition of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo