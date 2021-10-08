Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KEONN MATTHEWS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 8, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Conspiracy to rob Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Keonn Matthews, appellant, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, theft of property valued at less than $1,000, and possession of a gas or air pellet gun. His sole contention on appeal is that there was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo