Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin’s top space executive Ambrose to retire (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2021

Lockheed Martin Corp. announced that Space Executive Vice President Richard F. Ambrose has decided to retire on March 1, 2022, after more than 20 years with the company.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo