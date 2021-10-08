Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MATTHEW RICHARD JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 8, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- First degree assault Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Matthew Richard Johnson, appellant, was convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. On appeal, he contends that there was insufficient evidence to sustain his conviction for first-degree assault. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo