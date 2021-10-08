Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PATRICK ORRIE VETRA v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 8, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Other crime A young man approached the cashier at the Corner Market in Delmar, Maryland, on December 14, 2017. He pulled up his shirt, displayed the butt of a gun, and demanded that the cashier give him the money. Appellant, Mr. Patrick Orrie Vetra, was arrested following an ...

