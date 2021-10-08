Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Salisbury University president to retire

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 8, 2021

Salisbury University President Charles Wight will retire at the end of the academic and fiscal school year, he announced, after leading the school since 2018.

