Steve McClung, Esq. | Eagle Title

Steve McClung, Esq., has joined Eagle Title LLC, an attorney owned and operated title company in Annapolis, as a settlement attorney and Severna Park Branch manager.

As a trusted settlement attorney in the Annapolis area, McClung has developed strong relationships with top industry professionals and received extensive training in abstracting, underwriting, and title insurance. Additionally, his previous broker experience allows for broader context and understanding of the client and agent’s needs during the settlement process.