Vocelli Pizza to open new location in Owings Mills (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2021

Vocelli Pizza will open its 88th franchise store this month in Owings Mills, the latest in a round of expansion for the Pittsburgh-based chain eatery.

