Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

WAYNE SCOTT v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 8, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Manslaughter by vehicle Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Wayne Scott, appellant, was convicted of manslaughter by vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and driving while under the influence of CDS. On appeal, he contends that there ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo