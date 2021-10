Amy M. McClain, a partner in the Baltimore office of Ballard Spahr, a national law firm with more than 600 attorneys in 15 offices across the country, was named chair of the firm’s real estate department, which has more than 100 lawyers nationwide.

McClain is the first female to serve as the firm’s real estate department chair based outside of Philadelphia, and the first non-Baby Boomer to hold the post. Her practice emphasizes affordable housing and community development.