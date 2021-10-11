Charles E. Alexander | UM UCH

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Charles E. Alexander, RN, MSN, MBA, CPTC, a former member of the board of visitors of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, to the board of directors of UM UCH, its hospitals and to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

He has also been appointed to serve as the vice chair of UM UCH’s Quality of Care Committee, on which he has served as a community member since last October.

Alexander has served as president and CEO of The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland since 2004. He has been with The Living Legacy Foundation for more than 25 years and has served in other key roles including operating room perfusionist, organ recovery coordinator, manager of hospital services and director of clinical and hospital services.