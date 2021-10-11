John Otsuki | Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2021

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America named John Otsuki as government relations manager. Otsuki brings experience in regulatory and legislative affairs, government relations and strategic planning.

