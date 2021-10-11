Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MVLS to honor Pro Bono Award winners Wednesday (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2021

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to Marylanders, will honor the winners of its 2021 Celebrate Pro Bono Awards at a ceremony Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. MVLS Board President Anthony Ashton and Executive Director Susan Francis will present ...

