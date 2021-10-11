Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Will eliminating peremptory challenges end racial bias? (access required)

Vaccination, investigation, corporate lawyers round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 46th anniversary of the premiere of Saturday Night Live. Here are some news items to get your week started. -- Arizona will eliminate peremptory challenges in move to end racial bias in jury selection. -- Child custody disputes increasingly concern vaccination issue. -- Amid partisan bickering, Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general calls for end to election ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo