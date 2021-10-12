Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this March 25, 2019, file photo, William Ferguson, former Wake Forest volleyball coach, arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against Ferguson if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal (access required)

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer October 12, 2021

Federal prosecutors have reached a deal to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal.

