Baltimore County agrees to pay $6.5M in fatal police shooting (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 12, 2021

Baltimore County has agreed to pay $6.5 million to the family of a man fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on an interstate highway two years ago. The agreement settles the family’s federal lawsuit alleging that the officer who shot Eric J. Sopp on Nov. 26, 2019, needlessly escalated the encounter with ...

