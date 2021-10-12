Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Concerns of minority advocates collide with casinos’ push for swift license OK (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 12, 2021

A potential vote on three sports wagering licenses has some worried that prospective minority owners will be left out. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission as early as Thursday could approve the applications for three casinos — Horseshoe in Baltimore, Maryland Live in Hanover and MGM National Harbor. All have passed initial reviews and background checks ...

