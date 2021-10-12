Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland sets sail for its next industry cluster: blue tech (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 12, 2021

Spearheaded by a consortium of companies, nonprofits and academic institutions, Maryland is campaigning to become one of the country’s three biggest hubs for "blue tech" innovation, an up-and-coming industry sector focused on the maritime and water industries. The Maryland Technology Development Corporation, or TEDCO, announced the initiative, which will be called BlueTechMD, last week. It will aim to ...

