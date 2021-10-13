Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high (access required)

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber October 13, 2021

Another surge in consumer prices in September sent inflation to 5.4% from a year ago, matching the highest such rate since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc.

