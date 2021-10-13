Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jessie Weber | Brown Goldstein (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021

Jessie Weber, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, was named to the 2021 Lawdragon 500 leading plaintiff employment and civil rights lawyers guide for employee and civil rights litigation, including disabilities. This guide, which selects attorneys based on rigorous research, nominations and journalistic vetting, honors top lawyers across the United States who have devoted ...

