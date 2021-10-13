Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs October 13, 2021

Litigation attorney needed for growing small firm in the Washington DC suburbs of southern Maryland. Training, trial experience and bonuses are available for an organized, highly motivated associate to assist with plaintiff personal injury and workers’ compensation cases.

