Longtime Montgomery prosecutor faces 3 challengers in race focused on ‘evolving’ justice (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 13, 2021

The race to unseat Montgomery County’s long-serving chief prosecutor will focus less on who will be toughest on crime and more on who has the best plan for treating nonviolent criminals and removing vestiges of systemic bias from the criminal justice system. Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and his three opponents agree that gone are ...

