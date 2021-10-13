Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Montgomery County schools ask judge to deny injunction against vaccine mandate (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 13, 2021

A Montgomery County Public Schools administrator who sued over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate received a religious exemption this week, rendering his federal lawsuit moot, the school system contends in a new court filing. The employee's suit, filed last month in U.S. District Court in Maryland, said that the anonymous administrative employee inquired about a religious exemption ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo