West Cecil Health Center gets OK for $601K capital spending plan (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2021

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Wednesday approved a two-year spending plan for $601,376 in aid to West Cecil Health Center’s (WCHC). The funds provide support to improve physical infrastructure, prevent, mitigate and respond to COVID-19 and increase access to care. The plan allocates funds to purchase a medical outreach van to travel to community events ...

