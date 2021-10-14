Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore’s First Amendment dispute with group rests on incomplete contract (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 14, 2021

The contract between a conservative Roman Catholic organization and the company that manages the MECU Pavilion in Baltimore was nearly finalized when city officials stepped in to cancel the event in August, citing concerns that the group's planned rally could incite violence. A federal judge has since found in favor of the event's organizer, a group ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo