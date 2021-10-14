David Curry | Transamerica

Transamerica has appointed David Curry as chief distribution officer for the company’s Individual Solutions division, which provides insurance and investment solutions to customers throughout the U.S. He will join Transamerica Oct. 25.

Curry has led sales teams in the financial services industry for more than 17 years, and previously served as national sales director for Lincoln Financial Group. He will head Transamerica’s distribution teams for life insurance, annuities and mutual funds, focusing on the company’s growth strategies.

Curry earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of Virginia, and holds Series 6, 63, and 26 securities registrations.