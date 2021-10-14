Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Giant Food signs 20-year lease for Silver Spring location (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021

Giant Food announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building in Silver Spring to open a new grocery store.

