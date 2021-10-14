Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge: Purdue Pharma can resume groundwork on settlement (access required)

By: Associated Press October 14, 2021

A federal judge allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy.

