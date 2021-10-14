Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GBC, Towson survey aims to illuminate effects of COVID-19 on women employees (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter October 14, 2021

If you feel like your thoughts and insights aren’t valued at work, you’re not alone — 59.5% of workers report that they don’t think their organizations don’t care about their opinions, according to a survey conducted by the Greater Baltimore Committee and Towson University that aimed to understand the feelings of women in the workplace ...

