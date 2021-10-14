Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Planet Fitness Elkton completes $1.6M in renovations (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2021

National fitness center chain Planet Fitness completed nearly $1.6 million worth of renovations to its Elkton club, which opened in 2011.

