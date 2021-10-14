Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months (access required)

By: Associated Press October 14, 2021

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo