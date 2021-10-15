Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

First Home Mortgage relocating HQ to Greenleigh (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021

First Home Mortgage Corporation has signed two leases with St. John Properties, Inc. for nearly 20,000 square feet of space with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and information technology group to Greenleigh in Baltimore County. The full-service residential lending company leased 17,048 square feet of space in 6211 Greenleigh Ave. for its new corporate offices ...

