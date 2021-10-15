Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan announces $150M in expanded spending for local police (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 15, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan called for a "re-funding" of police and announced he would send more than $150 million to departments around the state.  Hogan offered sharp criticism for local leaders — especially in Baltimore city — and in congress as well as an ongoing national discussion about incidents of police brutality and misconduct. The ...

