Jesus Arias: Workers feel most valued when their employers trust them (access required)

By: Commentary: Jesus Arias October 15, 2021

Professional workers are more likely to value their own work and feel it contributes to their team's success when their managers show they trust them, according to a study I recently completed as a part of my unpublished Ph.D. dissertation. I wanted to understand how various types of social capital, such as building trust and creating ...

