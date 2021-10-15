Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judges must avoid advice, talk of reform, in police training, ethics panel says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 15, 2021

Judges who speak at police training sessions must stick to discussing the law and legal process and avoid topics related to testifying in court or the merits of police reform, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee stated this week. Providing information that could be perceived as courtroom advice to future police witnesses or as an opinion on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo