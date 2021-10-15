Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lerner Enterprises acquires Fla. multifamily high-rise (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2021

Lerner Enterprises of Rockville has acquired Motion at Dadeland, a 25-story class A+ multifamily high-rise community comprised of 294 market-rate apartments and 8,246 square feet of amenity-based retail, including a preschool slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The building is adjacent to Dadeland North Metrorail Station in Miami, ...

