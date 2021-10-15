Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. man appeals conviction for Black student’s killing (access required)

By: Associated Press October 15, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A white man serving a life sentence for stabbing a Black college student to death at a bus stop at the University of Maryland has asked the state’s second highest court to throw out his murder conviction. WTOP-FM reports that Sean Urbanski's attorneys argue that the trial judge shouldn't have allowed jurors to see or ...

