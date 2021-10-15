Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms (access required)

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko October 15, 2021

WASHINGTON — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court reform ...

