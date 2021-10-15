Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre (access required)

By: Associated Press Terry Spencer October 15, 2021

The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

