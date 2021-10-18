Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ALFRED BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 18, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute A jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, convicted Alfred Brown, appellant, of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The Court sentenced appellant to a total term of six months’ imprisonment, with all but one ...

