BALTIMORE ACTION LEGAL TEAM, ET. AL. v. OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY OF BALTIMORE CITY, ET. AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 18, 2021

Civil litigation -- Maryland Public Information Act -- Police do not call list Between December 2019 and January 2020, appellant Baltimore Action Legal Team (“BALT”) made three requests under the Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) to appellee, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City (“SAO”). BALT specifically requested that the SAO provide: 1. A list ...

