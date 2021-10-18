Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CALUM THOMAS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 18, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Jury selection -- Batson challenge In two consolidated cases, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County convicted Calum Thomas, appellant, of second-degree murder and related firearms offenses and acquitted him of first-degree murder. The court sentenced him to an aggregate term of 55 years, followed by five years supervised ...

