Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHRISTI STERLING v. MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 18, 2021

Administrative law -- Employment rejection -- Accardi doctrine This case arises out of a decision by the Motor Vehicle Administration (“MVA”), a unit of the Maryland Department of Transportation (“the Department”), appellee, to reject the employment of a probationary employee, Christi Sterling, appellant. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo