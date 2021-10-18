J. Teigen Hall and Bill Huber | Nemphos Braue

Nemphos Braue LLC, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, continues to add big law experience to its boutique and client-focused corporate and business law firm with the addition of corporate associate J. Teigen Hall and of counsel Bill Huber.

Hall will assist entrepreneurs and emerging companies, private equity and venture capital funds and national and international companies across a wide range of industries with a variety of corporate, securities and business law matters. With more than 10 years of experience as an associate with Baltimore-area law firms, Hall is also an award-winning attorney, recognized as a Rising Star with Maryland Super Lawyers Magazine and a Top 40 under 40 Trial Lawyer. He has provided legal counsel and representation to professionals in industries ranging from financial services to construction and most recently supported a corporate real estate practice, focused on contract negotiations, financing, entity structuring and organization.

Experienced in supporting clients in corporate law matters across a wide range of industries, Nemphos Braue is launching its cannabis-focused practice and bringing on Huber to support clients at all stages and in all areas of the cannabis industry. Huber has spent more than 20 years as an attorney, specializing in complex transactions, corporate structuring and governance, regulatory compliance, employment matters, joint ventures, investment capital and financing arrangements, and mergers and acquisitions. He most recently served as in-house counsel for a large multinational cannabis organization, addressing the full spectrum of corporate formation and product development from seed-to-sale, and co-founded a Maryland-based medical cannabis dispensary. Through this experience, he has acquired deep subject matter expertise not only within the cannabis industry, but also in manufacturing, supply-chain, regulatory compliance and startups.