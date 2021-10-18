Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kopp to step down as Maryland treasurer (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 18, 2021

Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp Monday announced she will resign at the end the year, bringing to a close a nearly 50-year career in public office. Kopp, 77, made the announcement in an emailed statement following a meeting of the Capital Debt Affordability Committee. “Serving as Maryland’s Treasurer has been a great privilege, as well as a terrific ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo