By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 90th anniversary of Al Capone's conviction for tax evasion. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Here are some news items to get your week started. -- Cellphone app engaged in unauthorized practice of law, Florida Supreme Court says. -- Civil rights group files complaint over detention conditions of Haitian immigrants. -- Lawsuits seek ...

