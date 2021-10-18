Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MARY T. NEWSOM v. BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC, et al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions October 18, 2021

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Maryland Mortgage Fraud Protection Act This case arose from efforts by Capital One to collect a debt by initiating foreclosure proceedings against real estate that Mary T. Newsom, appellant, had owned as tenants by the entireties with her deceased husband. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo