Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland panel recommends less borrowing despite revenue windfall (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 18, 2021

A state advisory panel recommends that Maryland issue about $200 million less in bonds for the coming budget year than in the current budget year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo